U.S. Marine Corps Celebrates 248th Birthday

STATEWIDE — The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating its 248th birthday, and Hoosier leaders are honoring those who have served in the military branch.
Known for their advanced training and combat operations, the Marines were first organized on November 10th, 1775. They are associated with the Latin motto “Semper Fi” (or “Semper Fidelis”), which roughly translates to “always faithful” in English.
In honor of the occasion, Senator Todd Young Tweeted, “To my fellow Marines, past and present, Happy Birthday!” Representative Erin Houchin wished the military branch a “happy birthday” Thursday.
Congressmen Jim Banks and Rudy Yakym also posted messages, with Yakym writing, “There’s nothing our enemies fear more than a U.S. Marine.”
Learn more about the history of the Marine Corps here.
The U.S. Navy also recently celebrated its 248th birthday. Click here for that story.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side
-
Kendall And Casey