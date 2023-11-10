U.S. Marine Corps Celebrates 248th Birthday

STATEWIDE — The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating its 248th birthday, and Hoosier leaders are honoring those who have served in the military branch.

Known for their advanced training and combat operations, the Marines were first organized on November 10th, 1775. They are associated with the Latin motto “Semper Fi” (or “Semper Fidelis”), which roughly translates to “always faithful” in English.

In honor of the occasion, Senator Todd Young Tweeted, “To my fellow Marines, past and present, Happy Birthday!” Representative Erin Houchin wished the military branch a “happy birthday” Thursday.

Congressmen Jim Banks and Rudy Yakym also posted messages, with Yakym writing, “There’s nothing our enemies fear more than a U.S. Marine.”

Learn more about the history of the Marine Corps here.

The U.S. Navy also recently celebrated its 248th birthday. Click here for that story.