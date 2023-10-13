Listen Live
Local News

Hoosier Leaders Celebrate Birthday of U.S. Navy

Published on October 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Return Of Old Ironsides, 1934

Source: FPG / Getty

STATEWIDE — One branch of the U.S. Military is celebrating its 248th birthday, and some Hoosier leaders and organizations are commemorating the occasion.

The U.S. Navy was founded on October 13th, 1775.  In honor of its birthday, the Indiana War Memorial Commission Tweeted, “Thank you for protecting our seas for 248 years.”

Governor Eric Holcomb and Senator Todd Young posted similar sentiments, as both wished the Navy a “Happy Birthday.”  The Indiana National Guard even posted a video alongside its celebratory message.

Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote, “Today, we celebrate 248 years of service from our sailors, Navy civilians, and their families who have fearlessly defended America with Honor, Courage, and Commitment.”

And, as expected, national leaders have also shown their support for the seafaring military branch, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Learn more about the history of the U.S. Navy here.

US Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford anchored at the...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close