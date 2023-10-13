Hoosier Leaders Celebrate Birthday of U.S. Navy

STATEWIDE — One branch of the U.S. Military is celebrating its 248th birthday, and some Hoosier leaders and organizations are commemorating the occasion.

The U.S. Navy was founded on October 13th, 1775. In honor of its birthday, the Indiana War Memorial Commission Tweeted, “Thank you for protecting our seas for 248 years.”

Governor Eric Holcomb and Senator Todd Young posted similar sentiments, as both wished the Navy a “Happy Birthday.” The Indiana National Guard even posted a video alongside its celebratory message.

Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote, “Today, we celebrate 248 years of service from our sailors, Navy civilians, and their families who have fearlessly defended America with Honor, Courage, and Commitment.”

And, as expected, national leaders have also shown their support for the seafaring military branch, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Learn more about the history of the U.S. Navy here.