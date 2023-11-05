Listen Live
Purdue Losing Streak Extended to Four Games Following 41 – 13 Loss to Michigan

Published on November 5, 2023

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Purdue Boilermakers repeated their usual style of play on Saturday which lead the team to a 41 – 13 loss against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

The Boilermakers would go scoreless in the first quarter as the Wolverines would rack up two touchdowns and a field goal to start the game off with a 17 – 0 lead. The second quarter would see Purdue close that gap by three points as they put up a pair of field goals while Michigan only added another three points to their score.

Once again, Purdue’s only touchdown of the game wouldn’t come until fourth quarter. This time in the closing seconds of the game. Quarterback Hudson Card would complete a pass to sophomore wide receiver Deion Burks who would run the ball an additional 6 yards to for the touchdown.

With this loss the Black and Gold have now fallen to last place in the Big 10 West division holding a 2 – 7 record (1 – 5 in conference play). The team will return home next Saturday to host the Minnesota Golden Gophers who themselves just lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini in a close game 27-26.

