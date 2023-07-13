Buttigieg Defends His Work As Transportation Secretary

Defenses are up for the Transportation Secretary. Pete Buttigieg says Americans only want to talk about what he’s doing wrong, while ignoring his work with ‘equity.’

Buttigieg was quick to discuss GOP’s hypocrisy during an appearance on MSNBC Tuesday night. The former Mayor of South Bend said that Conservatives are quick to criticize but will keep quiet when he delivers “fantastic projects” regarding “equity.”

“…I will see some of these political figures and some of these media environments denouncing us for being so obsessed with ‘social issues’ that we’re not taking care of the basics, but when we take care of the basics the tend not to be there to talk about it or cover it.”

Apparently, his definition of ‘basics’ don’t include airport security, airlines running, tending to derailments that impact an entire town, etc. What is important to Pete’s agenda is spending money to ‘fight the gender inequity among crash victims’ by investing in female crash dummies. We can’t go a holiday without major airline delays and cancellations, but at least we have test dummies!

Jerry Lopez, guest co-host on the Hammer and Nigel show says if Buttigieg was doing his job in the first place, people wouldn’t have to question him.

“In the service before I left basic, there was something my recruiter told me. He said ‘if you leave basic training and they don’t know your name- you did the right thing.’ I cannot name one other US Transportation Secretary besides mayor Pete. And that lets me know you’ve been in the news way too much, you are not doing a good job.”