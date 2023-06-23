Adopt and “Let Freedom Ring” This Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — With just a few days left in June, Indianapolis Animal Care Services is hoping you will meet your fur-ever friend at the Let Freedom Ring Adoption Event.
This Saturday and Sunday, you can head to South Harding Street from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. All dog AND cat adoptions will be free, and if you adopt a dog, you can also get a free pet bed for him/her to enjoy.
Plus, interacting with adorable pets is not the only perk of this weekend celebration. There will also be a cookout from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days, featuring hot dogs, burgers, chips, and more.
There are currently more than 200 pets available for adoption. The shelter is hoping to find homes for at least 100 by the end of the day Sunday.
And, even if you are not quite ready to adopt, there are still many ways in which you can help the shelter. You can foster to get pets out of the shelter, volunteer, share the shelter’s social media posts, and more.
Indianapolis Animal Care Services
2600 South Harding Street, Indianapolis
317-327-1397
Access the website here.
