An Indianapolis chef competing on Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race

Indianapolis is gearing up for a culinary showdown as The Block Bistro & Grill competes on Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race: David Vs. Goliath.

Premiering on Sunday, June 18 at 8pm, this season introduces a twist by pitting industry veterans against talented rookies in a battle of the best food on wheels. The Block, representing Indianapolis, is ready to show the nation their skills and flavors that have made them a local favorite.

The Block team is led by Chef Terry Anthony. He left the corporate world behind in 2015 to pursue his passion for cooking.

The team’s menu features classic dishes with an urban flair, ranging from burgers and wings to blackened salmon and lamb. Alongside Terry, the team includes Carl Harris, whom Terry met during a catering event at the Indy 500 race. Also on their team is Crystal Kilgore, whose energetic personality adds to the team’s dynamism.

The Great Food Truck Race: David Vs. Goliath is filmed in Los Angeles. All in all, nine teams from across the country will showcase their culinary expertise, marketing skills, and selling prowess. Finally, the season culminates in a head-to-head finale where only one team will be crowned the winner. The winning team will receive a life-changing $50,000 grand prize.