Pride Month: The Importance of Visibility

INDIANAPOLIS — June is Pride Month, and this year, the LGBTQ+ community and allies say visibility is more important than ever.

Some Hoosiers voiced concerns after the state decided to prohibit teachers from discussing human sexuality in Pre-K through Third Grade classrooms. Republican lawmakers have also been vocally opposed to gender-affirming care for children.

And, counties around the state have been discussing changes regarding books in schools and public libraries. Certain community members worry that books highlighting LGBTQ+ characters will be banned or moved.

All of these decisions are creating concerns about visibility and equality. So, this year’s Pride Month presents an opportunity for individuals and organizations to stand together and celebrate.

Greenwood Pride Executive Director Suzanne Fortenberry says the organization provides a safe space where kids can see that they aren’t alone.

Damien Center President and CEO Alan Witchey tells WISH-TV, “It’s more important than ever to be able to celebrate pride and to be proud of who you are, and to know this is a culmination of all of the things that have happened in a fight to be comfortable in who you are….”

The Greenwood Pride Festival will run from noon to 6 p.m. at Woodman Park Saturday. The Indy Pride Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Military Park on June 10th. All are welcome.