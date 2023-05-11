Senator Young is Not Supporting Former President Trump

WASHINGTON — Indiana Senator Todd Young delivered a strong rebuke to Donald Trump on Thursday, expressing his unwillingness to support the former president in his potential 2024 run for the GOP presidential nomination. Speaking to reporters in Washington D.C., Young made it clear that he would not back his fellow Republican in the upcoming campaign.

When asked about his reasons for withholding support, Young responded, “Where do I begin?” He highlighted Trump’s failure to vocalize support for Ukraine during the yearlong conflict following the Russian invasion as one factor in his decision. Young argued that President Trump’s judgment on this matter was flawed and cited concerns about the Russian government’s engagement in war crimes.

Young further expressed his doubts about Trump’s ability to unite people. He emphasized the importance of nominating a candidate who can win the general election, stating that Trump has a track record of losing not only his own elections but also elections for others. Young questioned whether it would be wise for conservatives to elect someone whose main skill appears to be engaging in Twitter battles.

When directly asked if he would support Trump if he secured the nomination, Young deflected the question by suggesting that Trump was unlikely to win. He stressed that Republicans are determined to win and implied that Trump’s nomination would lead to a path of defeat.

Senator Young, who was re-elected to a six-year term in 2022, has previously taken positions that differ from Trump’s on significant issues, including Trump’s call for Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election results. It is worth noting that Young was not among the four Senate GOP incumbents endorsed by Trump for re-election, as reported by Politico.