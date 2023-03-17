Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw to Speak at Trine University Commencement

ANGOLA, Ind.–Four-time Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Terry Bradshaw will speak at Trine University’s commencement on May 6.
Bradshaw was a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is currently a commentator on “FOX NFL Sunday.”
“For generations, Terry Bradshaw has represented the best of professional football, both in his legendary exploits on the field and in his distinguished career in the announcing booth,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “We look forward to welcoming him to campus and to hearing the insights he has to share with our graduates and their families as he describes his commitment to the goals he has achieved and his dedication to excellence.”
Bradshaw is the only NFL player with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center on Trine’s campus.
