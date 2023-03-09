Listen Live
HomeLocal News

ISP: Man Charged with Murder After Death of Master Trooper

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. — Prosecutors have charged Terry DeWaine Sands II with Murder – among other crimes – in connection with the death of an Indiana State Police Master Trooper.

Fort Wayne police say they tried to stop Sands last Friday, but he instead led them on a chase down I-69.  Master Trooper James Bailey then tried to help stop him.

ISP Trooper Bailey

Source: INDIANA STATE POLICE

Related Stories

Bailey was setting up stop sticks when police say Sands hit the officer with his car.  Bailey was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Sands has now been charged with Murder, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Operating with a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death.  Detectives believe he had intentionally driven toward Bailey before hitting him.

Bailey’s visitation, funeral service, and burial will be held this weekend.  Learn more here.

You can also donate to a fund in the officer’s memory.  Learn more here.

Above view of white clover

Source: Photo:FlowerPhotos/Universal Images Group. Getty Images

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News
Close