Memorial Fund Honors Fallen Officer

STATEWIDE — Indiana State Police have announced that you can now donate to a memorial fund in honor of a fallen officer.
Master Trooper James Bailey was hit by a car Friday afternoon while in the line of duty. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Now, the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has created a fund in his memory. You can donate here, or by Venmo-ing funds to @indiana-fallen-heroes.
-
Former Colts Player and Radio Host Arrested in Hendricks County
-
Man Killed After Being Accidentally Ran Over on East Side
-
Indiana Rep Jim Lucas calls in to defend his bill HB 1177
-
Creepy Biden Remembers His Favorite Nurse: "She'd Whisper In My Ear...And Actually Breathe On Me."
-
NWS: Possible Tornado Damage from Monday's Storms
-
NWS: Heavy Rain, Flooding Both Possible Across Indiana on Friday
-
Fish Frys 2023: Comprehensive list of Indianapolis fish frys for Lent
-
Zelensky Threatens Americans Who Don't Want to Give Money to Ukraine