Memorial Fund Honors Fallen Officer

STATEWIDE — Indiana State Police have announced that you can now donate to a memorial fund in honor of a fallen officer.

Master Trooper James Bailey was hit by a car Friday afternoon while in the line of duty.  He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Now, the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has created a fund in his memory.  You can donate here, or by Venmo-ing funds to @indiana-fallen-heroes.

