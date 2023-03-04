ISP Trooper Struck and Killed on I-69 in the Line of Duty

Auburn, IN — The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of one of its own, Master Trooper James R. Bailey. Trooper Bailey, who served with the Indiana State Police for over fifteen years, was assisting other troopers on I-69 with traffic backup due to weather-related vehicle crashes near the 326-mile marker south of Auburn when he passed away in a vehicle crash on Interstate 69 south of Auburn.

According to preliminary investigations, Trooper Bailey noticed an individual driving at a high rate of speed, evading an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department on I-69 approaching his location. To de-escalate the situation, Trooper Bailey deployed stop sticks. Unfortunately, the suspect driver, Terry Dewaine Sands II, struck Trooper Bailey with his vehicle, causing critical injuries. Trooper Bailey later succumbed to his injuries after receiving emergency medical care at a nearby hospital.

Trooper Bailey is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter expressed his condolences and stated that the entire Indiana State Police family will support Trooper Bailey’s family, friends, and co-workers during this difficult time.

The suspect driver, Terry Dewaine Sands II, has been taken into custody and incarcerated in the DeKalb County Jail. Sands has been charged with Resisting Law Enforcement Causing Death to Law Enforcement Officer, a Level 2 Felony. The investigation is still ongoing, and all findings will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor for review and determination of any further charges that may be filed.

Governor Holcomb also expressed his condolences, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Master Trooper James R. Bailey’s family, fellow troopers, and all of Indiana State Police as we learn of his passing in the line of service. His legacy will live on, and his memory will never be forgotten.”

No additional information is available at this time.