Funeral Scheduled for Fallen Master Trooper

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A fallen police officer will be buried later this week, and you are welcome to join the community in honoring his life and service.
Indiana State Police released information Tuesday about the upcoming services for fallen ISP Master Trooper James Bailey. He was killed in the line of duty last Friday.
Bailey’s visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God in Auburn, Indiana. His funeral service and burial will happen Saturday.
The funeral will start at 11 a.m. at Garrett High School in Garrett, Indiana. Afterward, Bailey will then be buried in Calvary Cemetery.
Governor Eric Holcomb has also asked that flags across the state be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of the man. You are encouraged to join other Hoosiers and businesses in lowering your flags in his memory.
And, if you would like to donate to a fund in his name, visit indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes or Venmo money to @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes.
The funeral procession for Master Trooper Bailey is listed below, courtesy of ISP:
Second Street south to Warfield
Warfield west to S.R. 327 (Randolph Street) northbound
S.R. 327 (Randolph Street) northbound to S.R. 8
S.R. 8 east through Auburn to Cedar Street (Stop at Dekalb County Courthouse)
South on Cedar Street to Ensley Street
Ensley Street southwest to Wayne Street
Wayne Street southwest to C.R. 427
C.R. 427 to westbound C.R. 11A
C.R. 11A to C.R. 56 westbound
C.R. 56 to northbound S.R. 327
S.R. 327 to Dennis Street
Dennis Street westbound to Ijams Street
Ijams Street to Houston Street (Final 10-42 in front of St. Joseph Catholic Church 300 W. Houston Street Garrett, IN)
Houston Street westbound to Hamsher Street
Hamsher Street southbound to Calvary Cemetery.
