Biden Madness: DAY SIX

Biden Madness 2.0 is on a roll now!
Unfortunately, after Tuesday’s results, Nigel’s favorite Biden-ism “get ready BAL” was defeated by this new contender.
It’s onto the next round, and this one is sure to be a nail bitter. We have an obliviously racist Biden up against a potentially another racist Biden moment.
#10. KAJAN KAJAN KANTAJI DROWN JACKSON
VS
#7. YOU AIN’T BLACK.
An iconic moment among Biden-isms. Biden was on the campaign trail when he made this unforgettable comment on a radio interview with Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club.”
Listen to both and vote now on Twitter!
Tune in every weekday, around 4:48ish to hear which clip is moving onto the next round.
