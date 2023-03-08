Actor, Comedian Mike Epps Found With Gun At Indy Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport authorities say actor and comedian Mike Epps was found with a firearm during TSA screening on Sunday.
According to a statement, Epps was not arrested. After further investigation, police did remove the firearm from Epps.
Screeners called airport police after finding a firearm in a backpack.
Airport police say Epps had a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver with 4 rounds in his backpack.
Epps said he was in town for a comedy show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, police say. Epps also said he forgot the firearm was in his backpack.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if charges are filed.
No additional details have been provided.
