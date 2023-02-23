Indiana Republicans Advance Bill to Increase ID Requirements for Mail-In Ballots

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana voters may soon be required to provide more identification information to obtain mail-in election ballots if a bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Tim Wesco becomes law. On Wednesday, the Indiana House voted 64-27 along party lines in favor of the bill, which would mandate that voters submitting an application for a mail ballot include a photocopy of a government-issued identification card or at least two ID numbers.

Wesco has said that the bill is intended to boost voter confidence by bringing identification requirements for mail-in ballots in line with those for in-person voting. However, Democrats and voting-rights groups have raised concerns that the additional requirements could disenfranchise some people, particularly older voters who may find it challenging to navigate the new rules.

Opponents of the bill have pointed out that county election workers are already required to verify that a person’s signature on the application matches their voter registration record, rendering the ID requirements unnecessary. Despite these criticisms, the bill passed the House, and it now moves to the state Senate for consideration.

On Tuesday, House members removed provisions from the bill that would have prevented a spouse or family member from requesting a mail ballot application for a voter and prohibited any part of the application form from being highlighted.