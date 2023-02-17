Controversial publication calls out this popular Indiana city as “rudest”

No matter where you go, you will likely run into someone who is a little grumpy. When I think of rude, Detroit comes to mind. You might consider the straight shooters of the east coast as rude. But here in Indiana, a state known for common sense and Hoosier hospitality, there just can’t be a rude city. Right? Expect, the website travelalot.com has come up with a list of the rudest cities in every state.

Which city in Indiana is the rudest?

According to the website, Indiana’s rudest city is Bloomington. They stated,

“You might expect a rude person or two in Boston…but Bloomington? Indiana? It might not be the biggest cities in size, but it can sure compete with the big dogs when it comes to being rude.

I’m sure this must be devastating news–it seems like everyone is always headed to Bloomington for a dream vacation.”

Travelalot.com does not offer how they came up with their insight. No stats. No data. Just opinion. How rude!

Reddit user Mike_Williams 23 offered these reasons as to why Bloomington residents might be rude:

High housing costs: Out of state developers buy up land and properties all over town and turn them into ridiculously expensive student housing to take advantage of all of the wealthy students coming from out of state. A one-bedroom apartment will easily go for over $1000 a month. Lack of good paying jobs for low skilled workers: We have a lot of big manufacturing companies here that hire low skilled workers, but they all pay very low wages, like 12-13 an hour. That’s what you’d make working retail. Florida just passed a $15 min wage and they’re not even a high cost of living state. It’s hard to survive on 12$ an hour. Service industry dies during school breaks: Working in the service industry is pretty decent here during the school year but when the students leave it completely dies down. It sucks for both the employees and business owners. No talk radio: coming from other towns I miss being able to just turn on the radio when I’m driving and listen to talk radio about politics, sports, local news, etc. Bloomington is very limited in that regard. We don’t even have ESPN radio. It’s a lot simpler than having to stream something on your phone and use up your battery and data.

That last point convinced me!