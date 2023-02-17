Couple Celebrates 57 Years Together After Wife Attempts to KILL Husband

Even though Valentine’s Day has passed, it’s never too late to learn a lesson about love. This one Pennsylvania couple is celebrating 57 YEARS together. Their secret? Attempted murder apparently!

In 1983, Tony and Francis Toto, like most couples, had hit a rough patch within their marriage. The two had built a life together in the smalltown of Allentown, Pennsylvania running their family-owned pizza shop with their four kids. However, Francis had discovered that Tony had been unfaithful, and things took a turn…a dark turn.

Like most women would be, Francis was devastated. However, unlike most women, Francis decided he had to pay (in cold blood.) That’s right, sweet Francis hired teenage hitmen to kill her husband. The teens attempted to kill Tony five different times. The young hitmen beat him with a bat, blew up his car, but the one that took was a bullet in the head and chest. Tony was shot after Francis cooked him a nice dinner with a special ingredient of (not love, but) sleeping pills.

Tony spent 12 days in the hospital recuperating. Francis was arrested.

As if this story wasn’t crazy enough, after Tony was released from the hospital, he immediately bailed Francis out of jail.

In an interview with local Allentown news station 69 WFMZ-TV, Tony said communication may have been the issue.

‘You know, from now on, let’s talk. Let’s talk. Let’s communicate better. Something that we should’ve done before, so that was what was missing.”

Francis spent four years in prison. During that time, the couple spent every day talking on the phone.

Flash-forward to today and the couple has remained together for 57 years! Tony says he’s forgiven Francis, but let’s hope he hasn’t forgotten either.

Their Hollywood love story has since inspired the 1990’s film “I Love You To Death.”