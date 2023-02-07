WATCH: IMPD Released Body Cam Video of Maclin Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police have released police body camera footage, collected from three officer perspectives, showing the shooting of Anthony Maclin.

On December 31st, 2022, IMPD were called to a home on North Oxford Street around 4 o’clock in the morning about a suspicious car. The caller said she didn’t recognize the car and did not want to go outside. Police arrived and identified the car a red Kia four-door sedan with Florida plates. Inside the car is Anthony Maclin, asleep with his licensed gun laying on his lap.

The video shows the officers discuss a plan to tap on the window to wake Maclin up and take action if he “drew” for the gun. In the video, it’s unclear if the officers say “yell” or something else if they spot Maclin moving for the gun.

Maclin wakes up and police begin shouting commands. The car door windows are rolled up, with multiple flashlights shining on Maclin. Then the officers begin shooting. Maclin survived and was able to get out of the car. Police immediately begin treating Anthony Maclin for his injuries.You can hear Maclin’s grandmother, the original 911 caller, realizing the person on the ground in handcuffs is her grandson.

Anthony Maclin is heard on body cam saying he was in the car because he did not want to wake his grandmother up.

The family has filed a tort claim against Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Chief Randal Taylor, and the officers involved. Family attorney Steven Wagner says the family wants the officers fired and possibly charged.

IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a separate and independent investigation. The Civilian-Majority Use of Force Review Board is also investigating. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will be involved every step of the way, says IMPD.