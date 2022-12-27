Crash on Indy’s East Side Kills One Person, Injures Three Others

INDIANAPOLIS–One person was killed, and three others were injured in a crash that happened Monday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says there were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Washington Street. That’s near a strip mall between Franklin Road and Post Road, just east of I-465.

They believe a Ford sedan headed east on Washington Street hit a westbound Chevrolet SUV that was trying to turn south. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. The passenger in the SUV is seriously injured.

The driver of the Ford and the passenger were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford sedan was subjected to a blood draw after the crash, which is standard procedure for any fatal accident.

IMPD is trying to determine the cause of the crash, but they have said that speed may be a factor.