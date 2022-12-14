Gun Parts Seized at Indianapolis Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — In one day, Customs and Border Protection at the Indianapolis International Airport, seized 56 different types of firearm parts.

10 shipments of those 56 types of gun accessories and conversion kits were confiscated as they were being shipped from Israel and Spain.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says that the gun parts were on their way to being shipped to various states such as Ohio, Iowa, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Virginia, and North Carolina. The 10 shipments had gun grips, sights, stocks, swivels, slings, and parts that are frequently used to make other firearm parts.

“This seizure clearly illustrates how closely CBP examines import manifests and identifies anomalies that could potentially harm our nation or our citizens, said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “Additionally, our strong and effective partnerships with federal law enforcement agencies enables us to quickly identify and remove these shipments before they reach their final destination.”

After the parts were seized on December 7th and 8th, Indianapolis’ ATF Division began to work with CBP. They say that weapons imported into the U.S. must be made by a licensed manufacturer or dealer, but the importer did not have the registration needed so the weapon parts were taken by the ATF.

“The importing of any type of munitions is regulated by the ATF,” said Jeremy Brodsky, Port Director, Indianapolis. “This seizure highlights the outstanding work our CBP officers perform every day in preventing illegal firearms from reaching our local communities.”