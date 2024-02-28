Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam Close Out Pelicans

Indiana Pacers (34-26) conclude their four-game homestand with a 123-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans (35-25). Indiana’s only loss was to the Toronto Raptors on Monday. (INDIANAPOLIS, IN.) – The(34-26) conclude their four-game homestand with a 123-114 victory over the(35-25). Indiana’s only loss was to the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

1. First Quarter Source: Getty Last night, the New Orleans Pelicans had plane issues, resulting in the Pelicans arriving at their hotel at 6am this morning in downtown Indianapolis. They would start tonight’s game like they were sleepwalking. Indiana quickly went ahead 9-3 after Myles Turner converted a two-point shot. New Orleans would hover around that deficit, but eventually chipped away to make it 17-14 with 4:37 remaining after Brandon Ingram free throws. The Pacers then went on a 14-2 run to go up 31-16 with 2:17 left in the quarter after an Obi Toppin triple. In totality, Indiana outscored New Orleans 23-10 the final 4:37 to lead 40-24 after the first quarter. Toppin and Ingram led all scorers with 9 points followed by Turner with 8 points. Indiana shot 61.5% in the first quarter, including 5/7 from distance and outrebounded New Orleans by nine in the quarter.

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty The late first quarter surge continued to start the second. Indiana was able to push its lead to twenty points on two occasions. T.J. McConnell made a pullup and then Turner knocked down two free throws just seconds later. New Orleans would wake up to cut the deficit to 46-33 on a Zion Williamson layup. Indiana pushed it back to an eighteen-point lead before New Orleans chopped it back down to nine after a Jordan Hawkins three-pointer with 3:44 left in the half. Just about ninety seconds later, Herb Jones scored a layup to make it 57-51 with 2:10 remaining. The Pacers closed the quarter strong with Bennedict Mathurin scoring a three-pointer and Tyrese Haliburton knocking down a field goal. After twenty-four minutes, Indiana led 64-53. Siakam and Turner led all scorers with a dozen followed by Ingram with 11 points.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Rick Carlisle’s team to start the second half went back ahead by fifteen after four points from Siakam and two points from Mathurin. The second half could be described as a teeter totter because the Pacers would extend their lead, then the Pelicans answered. With 7:34 to go, Ingram went to the charity stripe and made it a 70-65 contest. Haliburton then scored or assisted on the next eight Indiana points to go back up 81-69. The Pacers pushed the lead back to 15 points after Mathurin hit a deep three with 1:05 left. He ended up scoring the final eight points for the Paces in the quarter. Indiana led 96-86 after three quarters. Mathurin and Ingram each scored ten points in the third. Ingram led all scorers with 21 points followed by Williamson with 18. Indiana’s leading scorer was Mathurin and Siakam with 16 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty Through three quarters, Tyrese was struggling with his shot. He was 4/11 and 2/6 from range, adding up to 10 points. He came up big for the squad in the fourth with seven points and four assists. The quarter started with New Orleans chopping its deficit to 98-92 with 10:44 remaining in the game. Indiana countered to go back up 104-92 after a Toppin dunk. It took some time for the Pelicans to make way on the Pacers lead, but they eventually did. With 3:15 left, CJ McCollum made a free-throw line jumper to make it 112-109. The last time it was a one possession game was the first quarter when it was 17-14. Haliburton buried his patented step back three off his left leg going to his right to double the lead. Jones made one of two free-throws for New Orleans on the ensuing possession. Haliburton hit Siakam for three straight dunks to put the game away. Indiana led 121-111 after those three straight possessions with 1:17 left. Turner made one layup and then the Pacers dribbled the ball out on the next possession. Indiana concluded the four-game homestand with a 123-114 victory.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Pascal Siakam (24p, 11r, 5a). Tyrese Haliburton (17p, 13a), Bennedict Mathurin (16p, 4r), Myles Turner (14p, 10r), and Obi Toppin (16p, 6r). For New Orleans, Brandon Ingram (30p, 6r, 4a), Zion Williamson (23p, 4a, 3r), and CJ McCollum (23p, 6r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty 3rd wire-to-wire win of the season New Orleans Pelicans were 1 of 3 teams (Sacramento Kings & Minnesota Timberwolves) to lead in every game going into the game

Tyrese Haliburton recorded his 34th double-double of the season 36 games with 10+ assists (most in NBA) 11 game with 10+ assists and 0 or 1 turnover (most) Trae Young – 1 (35 games with 10+ assists) Luka Doncic – 1 (25 games with 10+ assists) Domantas Sabonis – 5 (24 games with 10+ assists) Nikola Jokic – 6 (22 games with 10+ assists) James Harden – 6 (18 games with 10+ assists) Pascal Siakam notched 7th double-double of the season 3rd double-double as an Indiana Pacer Myles Turner registered 13rd double-double of the season Brandon Ingram scored 30+ points for the 9th time this season

