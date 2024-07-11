Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 7/11/24: Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Costco, Where Are The Yellow Ribbons?

Published on July 11, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.    PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio   

1. Biden is Incompetent, and Harris is Dumb. But She Should Be President Now

2. Costco increasing membership fees

3. Where are the yellow ribbons?

reference:

America’s Invisible Hostage Crisis in Gaza – WSJ

