Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/5/24: Kamala’s Fake Accents, Short Workouts, Cell Phone Heart Attacks, Gen Z Botox, Friday Jobs Report, Halloween Decorations in Sept
Craig Collins in for Tony Katz Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Kamala Harris fake & cringe
2. You don’t have to exercise much too prevent illness…apparently
You don’t have to exercise much too prevent illness…apparently
3. Cell phones and heart disease
4. Gen Z is obsessed with botox
5. Jobs Report on Friday, all eyes on the Fed for possible rate cuts
6. Multiethnic group of young friends meeting and having fun outdoors
7. Neighbors complaining about woman who put up Halloween decorations out in September
More from WIBC 93.1 FM