Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/5/24: Kamala’s Fake Accents, Short Workouts, Cell Phone Heart Attacks, Gen Z Botox, Friday Jobs Report, Halloween Decorations in Sept

Published on September 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Kamala Harris fake & cringe

2. You don’t have to exercise much too prevent illness…apparently

You don’t have to exercise much too prevent illness…apparently
Source: Getty

You don’t have to exercise much too prevent illness…apparently

3. Cell phones and heart disease

Cell phones and heart disease
Source: Getty

Cell phones and heart disease

 

4. Gen Z is obsessed with botox

Gen Z is obsessed with botox
Source: Getty

Gen Z is obsessed with botox

5. Jobs Report on Friday, all eyes on the Fed for possible rate cuts

Jobs Report on Friday, all eyes on the Fed for possible rate cuts
Source: Getty

6. Multiethnic group of young friends meeting and having fun outdoors

Multiethnic group of young friends meeting and having fun outdoors
Source: Getty

UK Commercial using Gen Z slang

7. Neighbors complaining about woman who put up Halloween decorations out in September

Neighbors complaining about woman who put up Halloween decorations out in September
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close