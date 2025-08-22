Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/22/25: Indiana Athletics announces comprehensive partnership with Merchants Bank, including the introduction of Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium, Will Jerome Powell Cut? Liberal white women are the worst

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Indiana Athletics announces comprehensive partnership with Merchants Bank, including the introduction of Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium 2. Leticia James loses big 3. Will Jerome Powell Cut? 4. White Liberal Women are the worst