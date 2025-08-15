Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/15/25: Trump is trying to end the Ukraine war despite what beta Senator Murphy says, Americans drinking less, The English will protest Vance, but won’t protest the Islamists, Indiana Republicans have no vision, Tony irked by Producer Allison’s comment on Hammer & Nigel

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Trump is trying to end this war beta Chris Murphy
2. Americans drinking less
Julian Jones from West Fork Whiskey joins to discuss.
3. The English will protest Vance, but won’t protest the Islamists
4. The Republican Party of Indiana is not visionary
5. Tony irked by Producer Allison’s comment on Hammer & NigelSource:Radio One
