Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/15/25: Trump is trying to end the Ukraine war despite what beta Senator Murphy says, Americans drinking less, The English will protest Vance, but won’t protest the Islamists, Indiana Republicans have no vision, Tony irked by Producer Allison’s comment on Hammer & Nigel

Published on August 15, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Trump is trying to end this war beta Chris Murphy

2. Americans drinking less

Julian Jones from West Fork Whiskey joins to discuss. 

3. The English will protest Vance, but won’t protest the Islamists

4. The Republican Party of Indiana is not visionary

5. Tony irked by Producer Allison’s comment on Hammer & Nigel

Tony Katz broadcasts live from the mecum Auction ISF Source:Radio One

