Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/20/24: Women Draft, Watergate, Breasts and Sweat, Jamaal Bowman, Thong Basketball

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Sen. Dems want women drafted again.Source:Getty
2. Watergate
Listen:
3. Check on your big busted neighbors during high heatSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
The effect of female breast surface area on heat‐activated sweat gland density and output – Blount – Experimental Physiology – Wiley Online Library
4. Rep. Jamaal Bowman on ColbertSource:Getty
Listen:
5. Video featuring women in thongs in N.J. high school gym leaves board members ‘disgusted’Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Video featuring women in thongs in N.J. high school gym leaves board members ‘disgusted’ (msn.com)