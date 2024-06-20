Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/20/24: Women Draft, Watergate, Breasts and Sweat, Jamaal Bowman, Thong Basketball

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Sen. Dems want women drafted again.

Female soldier in salute gesture Source:Getty

2. Watergate

Listen:

3. Check on your big busted neighbors during high heat

An anonymous woman doing a set of alternating hammer bicep curls at the gym. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

The effect of female breast surface area on heat‐activated sweat gland density and output – Blount – Experimental Physiology – Wiley Online Library

4. Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Colbert

House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Source:Getty

 

Listen:

 

5. Video featuring women in thongs in N.J. high school gym leaves board members ‘disgusted’

Basketball ball lying on a wooden floor Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Video featuring women in thongs in N.J. high school gym leaves board members ‘disgusted’ (msn.com)

Trending
Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Watson Joseph and Mirianne Pierre
John Herrick

Police: Indy Couple Accused of Leaving Kids in Hot Car

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Staff

IMPD: Woman Stabbed Multiple Times in Downtown Indianapolis

close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Five Men Accused of Kidnapping Hoosier Girl

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Sascha Nixon

Waste Management Worker Killed in “Workplace Accident”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close