Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/18/24: Bill Maher, Feliz Navidad Nirvana Mashup, Liquor Licenses for Funeral Homes, Sake Made In Space

Published on December 18, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. When Bill Mahr is the voice of reason, the bar is set very low

2. Nirvana Feliz Navidad Mashup.

3. Liquor licenses for Funeral homes.

4. People no longer getting pulled into the leftist narrative hysteria.

5. Another Kamala word salad

6. Sake made in space.

7. You ruined my kid's school play

