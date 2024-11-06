Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/6/24: Joy Reid Blames White Women, Pollsters and Opinion Writers Were Wrong, Latinos Came Out For Trump, There’s Hope Even For California

Published on November 6, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Joy Reid blames white women

𝕊𝕒𝕧𝕖𝕕 𝕓𝕪 𝓗𝓲𝓼 𝔾𝕣𝕒𝕔𝕖 ✞ on X: “Joy Reid is racist. Blames white women for Kamala’s loss. https://t.co/vRORBc1xEy” / X

2. Pollsters and Opinion Makers Were Wrong

Chris LaCivita on X: “Enjoy retirement… https://t.co/W7EmAhGzLO” / X

3. Despite Dem Hysterics Over Roast Comic's Comments at MSG, Latinos came out for Trump

Male and Latino voters boost Trump to win presidential election

4. There's Hope Even For California

Nathan Hochman wins race for Los Angeles County D.A., beating George Gascón

Prop 36 passes: California votes to crack down on crime

