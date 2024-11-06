Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/6/24: Joy Reid Blames White Women, Pollsters and Opinion Writers Were Wrong, Latinos Came Out For Trump, There’s Hope Even For California
1. Joy Reid blames white women
𝕊𝕒𝕧𝕖𝕕 𝕓𝕪 𝓗𝓲𝓼 𝔾𝕣𝕒𝕔𝕖 ✞ on X: “Joy Reid is racist. Blames white women for Kamala’s loss. https://t.co/vRORBc1xEy” / X
2. Pollsters and Opinion Makers Were Wrong
Chris LaCivita on X: “Enjoy retirement… https://t.co/W7EmAhGzLO” / X
3. Despite Dem Hysterics Over Roast Comic's Comments at MSG, Latinos came out for Trump
Male and Latino voters boost Trump to win presidential election
4. There's Hope Even For California
Nathan Hochman wins race for Los Angeles County D.A., beating George Gascón
