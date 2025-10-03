Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/3/25: Fun with Tara and the sound board. Diego Morales Loves Seeing the World on Your Dime. No jobs report today, thanks to the Schumer Shutdown. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says “climate change” for why millions of 3rd world military age Muslim men are coming to the UK

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Fun with Tara and the sound board 2. Diego Morales Loves Seeing the World on Your Dime 3. No jobs report today, thanks to the Schumer Shutdown. 4. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says “climate change” for why millions of 3rd world military age Muslim men are coming to the UK