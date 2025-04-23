Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/23/25: Baby bonus from Trump, SCOTUS hearing LGBTQ books in Maryland schools case, IU Go Big Red Clock, We’re at war with Mexico’s cartels
1. Baby bonus from Trump
2. Supreme Court likely to rule for parental opt-out on LGBTQ books in schools
3. Non-working IU Go Big Red Wall Clock
4. Again, we are at war with the cartels because they are at war with us
