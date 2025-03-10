Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/10/25: Trump, Inflation, Tariffs, $39k Lawnmower, MSNBC mocks Elon for rocket explosion
1. Trump admin needs to do a better job explaining current inflation
2. Trump interview with Maria Bartiromo
Trump needs to explain his plan is to improve our economic outlook for the long term, not a short term.
3. $39K for a lawnmower?
4. MSNBC mocks Elon Musk for rocket explosion
MSNBC mocks Elon Musk for rocket explosion – https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1898462845215576479?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….these people are bullies. Like kids who mock another for not making the team. Elon is trying great things, and great things don’t always work on the first try. Michael Steele is a pitiful excuse for a man, and I would never teach my kids to act like him. Be supportive, not judgmental…and certainly not to get a political “win.”
