Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/18/25: So We’re Done Discussing Property Taxes? JD Vance in Germany, Media reacts, Ice Cream Cone Salt & Pepper Shakers, Canadian Plane Crash Video, Al Sharpton
1. So, we're done with the discussion on Property Taxes?
2. JD Vance speech in Germany still reverberating
3. Germany and the mainstream media react.
Germany wants to set the boundaries of free speech – https://x.com/timmurtaugh/status/1891310726364410162?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
Is a constitutional law professor saying the Executive Branch can’t control the Executive branch? – https://x.com/60minutes/status/1891280686687854822?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
4. Ice Cream Salt & Pepper shakers
5. Al Sharpton knows nothing about American history
