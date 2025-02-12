Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/12/25: Mike Braun Property Tax Bill gutted, Trump strength leads to hostage Marc Fogel being released by Russia, Handcuffs for sale, Elon Musk press conferernce

Published on February 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Mike Braun Property Tax Bill gutted

Mike Braun Property Tax Bill gutted
Source: WISH-TV

Municipalities say “screw you” by blocking provisions to reduce property taxes

2. Trump strength leads to hostage Marc Fogel being released by Russia

Trump strength leads to hostage Marc Fogel being released by Russia
Source: Getty

The Mark Fogel release is fantastic news, and a huge win for Trump and all of us – https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2025/02/11/new-russia-releases-marc-fogel-n3799720

3. 2 pairs of Handcuffs w/key!!!!

4. Elon Musk press conference

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close