Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/12/25: Mike Braun Property Tax Bill gutted, Trump strength leads to hostage Marc Fogel being released by Russia, Handcuffs for sale, Elon Musk press conferernce
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Mike Braun Property Tax Bill gutted
Municipalities say “screw you” by blocking provisions to reduce property taxes
2. Trump strength leads to hostage Marc Fogel being released by Russia
The Mark Fogel release is fantastic news, and a huge win for Trump and all of us – https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2025/02/11/new-russia-releases-marc-fogel-n3799720
3. 2 pairs of Handcuffs w/key!!!!
4. Elon Musk press conference
More from WIBC 93.1 FM