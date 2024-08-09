Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/9/24: Russ McQuaid to in Hogsett’s Face, Trump Press Conference, Egg Chair For Sale, Trump On Jewish Voters Who Vote Dem, Taylor Swift Cancelled in Austria
1. Russ McQuaid of FOX59 got in Hogsett's face. Finally.
Russ McQuaid of FOX59 got in Hogsett’s face. Finally. – https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/indy-politics-reeling-over-mayor-hogsetts-handling-of-sexual-harassment-complaints-against-top-aide/
3. Donald Trump did not need this press conference
Takeaways from Trump’s Press Conference: Debates, Kamala is afraid to talk, Trump rambles and this nugget – https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2024/08/08/trump-just-said-out-loud-what-everybody-in-washington-is-afraid-to-n4931475
4. It was not helpful for Trump to get in the way of the Walz "Stolen Valor" story
Editing Tim Walz bio doesn’t change what he did. He lied about how he served – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/harris-campaign-walks-back-walz-bio-amid-stolen-valor-controversy-questions-swirl
6. Trump: "If anybody I know is Jewish, and they would vote for Kamala over me, they should have their heads examined."
