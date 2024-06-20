Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/20/24: Gaza Pier, Viral New Amsterdam Video, Hot desking, Lift Heavy, Stealing Dishes, Nathan Wade, Donald Trump, Don’t Rob Banks, Vintage Slang

Published on June 20, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. US aid pier to Gaza suspended due to series of debacles

US aid pier to Gaza suspended due to series of debacles Source:Getty

2. In an Episode from “New Amsterdam” a doctor explains to a mother that her son’s tumor grew because of internalized racism. You literally can’t make this up.

Listen:

3. Employers trying to lure back their remote workers

Adult man work from home and enjoy his break Source:Getty

 

reference:

The emerging trend of hot desking | CBS 17

4. Lifting heavy weights at retirement age preserves leg strength

Fit man training with dumbbells Source:Getty

 

reference:

Lifting heavy weights at retirement age preserves leg strength (msn.com)

5. Wife calls out Husband

business people with pointing finger Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

TikToker Calls Out Husband Stealing Dishes From Restaurants (today.com)

6. Comedian Marlon Wayans just EMBARASSED Fani Willis’s boyfriend Nathan Wade in front of an audience that couldn’t stop laughing

7. Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Racine, Wisconsin

Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Racine, Wisconsin Source:Getty

Listen:

8. Don’t rob the bank even if the door was left open

A thief is stealing valuables from a car Source:Getty

Don’t rob the bank even if the door was left open

reference:

Hobe Sound man arrested in bizarre case at bank where doors were unlocked (cbs12.com)

9. Vintage Words That Will Make You Sound Awesome | Reader’s Digest

Theater Or Theatre Drama Comedy And Tragedy Masks Source:Getty

 

reference:

Vintage Words That Will Make You Sound Awesome | Reader’s Digest

10. What is something that seems easy to other people, but is difficult for you?

Sushi chopsticks isolated on a white background. Source:Getty

Listen:

What is something that seems easy to other people, but is difficult for you? : r/AskReddit

