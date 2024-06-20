Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/20/24: Gaza Pier, Viral New Amsterdam Video, Hot desking, Lift Heavy, Stealing Dishes, Nathan Wade, Donald Trump, Don’t Rob Banks, Vintage Slang

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. US aid pier to Gaza suspended due to series of debaclesSource:Getty
2. In an Episode from “New Amsterdam” a doctor explains to a mother that her son’s tumor grew because of internalized racism. You literally can’t make this up.
Listen:
3. Employers trying to lure back their remote workersSource:Getty
reference:
4. Lifting heavy weights at retirement age preserves leg strengthSource:Getty
reference:
Lifting heavy weights at retirement age preserves leg strength (msn.com)
5. Wife calls out HusbandSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
TikToker Calls Out Husband Stealing Dishes From Restaurants (today.com)
6. Comedian Marlon Wayans just EMBARASSED Fani Willis’s boyfriend Nathan Wade in front of an audience that couldn’t stop laughing
7. Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Racine, WisconsinSource:Getty
Listen:
8. Don’t rob the bank even if the door was left openSource:Getty
Don’t rob the bank even if the door was left open
reference:
Hobe Sound man arrested in bizarre case at bank where doors were unlocked (cbs12.com)
9. Vintage Words That Will Make You Sound Awesome | Reader’s DigestSource:Getty
reference:
Vintage Words That Will Make You Sound Awesome | Reader’s Digest
10. What is something that seems easy to other people, but is difficult for you?Source:Getty
Listen:
What is something that seems easy to other people, but is difficult for you? : r/AskReddit