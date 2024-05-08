Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/8/24: Primary Results, Trump Documents Case Delayed, Uranium on the Marketplace, Election Analysis

Published on May 8, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Primary results last night.

Senate Forges Ahead On Vote For Aid Bill For Israel And Ukraine Source:Getty

Mike Braun Secures Republican Nomination for Hoosier Governor (wibc.com)

Jefferson Shreve Wins Republican Primary for 6th District… (wibc.com)

 

2. Trump’s classified document cases suspended indefinitely

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York Source:Getty

Trump’s classified document cases suspended indefinitely – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/05/07/breaking-trump-classified-docs-trial-postponed-indefinitely-n4928842

3. Today on the Marketplace: It’s Uranium!

4. Election Analysis

Election Day Source:WISH-TV

Listen:

 

