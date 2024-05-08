Mike Braun Secures Republican Nomination for Hoosier Governor

INDIANAPOLIS — You may not have seen him in many debates this Spring, but current Senator Mike Braun still managed to beat his opponents and secure the Republican nomination to be Indiana’s next governor.
Braun got about 39% of the votes Tuesday evening, with Suzanne Crouch getting 22% and Brad Chambers getting 17%. Democrat Jennifer McCormick will face him in the coming election.
Following his victory, Braun addressed his supporters, saying, “I can guarantee you I am going to be the most accessible governor the state has ever had.”
In a statement, McCormick noted, “As your governor, I will stand firm in my commitment to the values that define us as Hoosiers.”
This year’s Election Day will fall on Tuesday, November 5th.
