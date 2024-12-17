Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/17/24: Madison School Shooting, Merchan Won’t Drop Hush Money Case, MSNBC, Cenk Uygur, Homeland Security, Less Need For College Degrees

1. School shooting in Madison https://x.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1868783656502018448 The shooter is a 17 year old girl. That’s something to discuss – https://nypost.com/2024/12/16/us-news/multiple-people-injured-in-shooting-at-private-christian-school-in-madison-wisconsin/

2. Merchan will not toss the hush money case Source: Getty Merchan will not toss the hush money case – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/law/judge-wont-toss-trumps-new-york-hush-money-conviction-27caca85?mod=hp_lead_pos1

3. I have no idea what Rep. Spartz is doing

4. Child Dies in Stabbing on East Side Near Arsenal Tech Source: WISH-TV Child Dies in Stabbing on East Side Near Arsenal Tech

5. MSNBC blowhard says that Trump isn't going to bat for his cabinet picks Source: Getty

6. No Cenk, populism isn't always right. And some culture wars are worth fighting

7. Homeland Security is doing a bang up job Source: Getty Homeland Security is doing a bang up job – https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/two-homeland-security-agents-sold-drugs-previously-seized-evidence-300000