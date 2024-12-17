Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/17/24: Madison School Shooting, Merchan Won’t Drop Hush Money Case, MSNBC, Cenk Uygur, Homeland Security, Less Need For College Degrees
1. School shooting in Madison
The shooter is a 17 year old girl. That’s something to discuss – https://nypost.com/2024/12/16/us-news/multiple-people-injured-in-shooting-at-private-christian-school-in-madison-wisconsin/
2. Merchan will not toss the hush money case
Merchan will not toss the hush money case – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/law/judge-wont-toss-trumps-new-york-hush-money-conviction-27caca85?mod=hp_lead_pos1
3. I have no idea what Rep. Spartz is doing
4. Child Dies in Stabbing on East Side Near Arsenal Tech
5. MSNBC blowhard says that Trump isn't going to bat for his cabinet picks
6. No Cenk, populism isn't always right. And some culture wars are worth fighting
7. Homeland Security is doing a bang up job
Homeland Security is doing a bang up job – https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/two-homeland-security-agents-sold-drugs-previously-seized-evidence-300000
8. Less need for a college degree
Less need for a college degree – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/fewer-jobs-require-a-college-degree-indeed/
