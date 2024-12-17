Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/17/24: Madison School Shooting, Merchan Won’t Drop Hush Money Case, MSNBC, Cenk Uygur, Homeland Security, Less Need For College Degrees

Published on December 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. School shooting in Madison

https://x.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1868783656502018448

The shooter is a 17 year old girl. That’s something to discuss – https://nypost.com/2024/12/16/us-news/multiple-people-injured-in-shooting-at-private-christian-school-in-madison-wisconsin/

2. Merchan will not toss the hush money case

Merchan will not toss the hush money case – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/law/judge-wont-toss-trumps-new-york-hush-money-conviction-27caca85?mod=hp_lead_pos1

3. I have no idea what Rep. Spartz is doing

4. Child Dies in Stabbing on East Side Near Arsenal Tech

Child Dies in Stabbing on East Side Near Arsenal Tech

5. MSNBC blowhard says that Trump isn't going to bat for his cabinet picks

6. No Cenk, populism isn't always right. And some culture wars are worth fighting

7. Homeland Security is doing a bang up job

Homeland Security is doing a bang up job – https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/two-homeland-security-agents-sold-drugs-previously-seized-evidence-300000

8. Less need for a college degree

Less need for a college degree – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/fewer-jobs-require-a-college-degree-indeed/

