Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/6/24: Trump Wins! Braun Wins, Rokita Gets More Votes Than Braun, Liberal Tears, Trump Speech and other winners

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. Trump wins

Source: Getty

Trump wins – https://nypost.com/2024/11/06/us-news/donald-trump-wins-2024-presidential-election-defying-the-odds-again/

….Electoral College and Popular Vote. Total disaster and humiliation for the Democratic Party and their mainstream allies.

….Harris does not speak to crowd, echoing Hillary in 2016 – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/harris-not-speak-from-howard-university-scheduled-speak-tomorrow

NBC Exit Polls – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-elections/exit-polls