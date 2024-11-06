Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/6/24: Trump Wins! Braun Wins, Rokita Gets More Votes Than Braun, Liberal Tears, Trump Speech and other winners
1. Trump wins
Trump wins – https://nypost.com/2024/11/06/us-news/donald-trump-wins-2024-presidential-election-defying-the-odds-again/
….Electoral College and Popular Vote. Total disaster and humiliation for the Democratic Party and their mainstream allies.
….Harris does not speak to crowd, echoing Hillary in 2016 – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/harris-not-speak-from-howard-university-scheduled-speak-tomorrow
NBC Exit Polls – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-elections/exit-polls
2. Al Sharpton making excuses
3. Braun will be Indiana's next Governor
4. Micah Beckwith will be the next Lieutenant Governor
5. Todd Rokita got more votes than Braun
Braun, Rokita and Banks win – https://fox59.com/2024-election-results/
….the InDems are the worst political operatives ever. Horrific. They don’t understand Hoosiers at all.
6. Liberal tears over Trump victory
Free Your Mind on X: “Woke desperately crying after Kamala Harris lost elections… https://t.co/ycDDJWYxbo” / X