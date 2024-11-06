Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/6/24: Trump Wins! Braun Wins, Rokita Gets More Votes Than Braun, Liberal Tears, Trump Speech and other winners

Published on November 6, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Trump wins

Source: Getty

Trump wins – https://nypost.com/2024/11/06/us-news/donald-trump-wins-2024-presidential-election-defying-the-odds-again/

….Electoral College and Popular Vote. Total disaster and humiliation for the Democratic Party and their mainstream allies.

….Harris does not speak to crowd, echoing Hillary in 2016 – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/harris-not-speak-from-howard-university-scheduled-speak-tomorrow

NBC Exit Polls – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-elections/exit-polls

2. Al Sharpton making excuses

Source: Getty

3. Braun will be Indiana's next Governor

Source: Getty

4. Micah Beckwith will be the next Lieutenant Governor

Source: Micah Beckwith

5. Todd Rokita got more votes than Braun

Source: Getty

Braun, Rokita and Banks win – https://fox59.com/2024-election-results/

….the InDems are the worst political operatives ever. Horrific. They don’t understand Hoosiers at all.

6. Liberal tears over Trump victory

Free Your Mind on X: “Woke desperately crying after Kamala Harris lost elections… https://t.co/ycDDJWYxbo” / X

7. Trump speech and other winners

