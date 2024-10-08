Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/8/24: Milton Headed Towards Florida, Helene Recovery, 60 Minutes Doing Journalism? Eyes on Oil, China Hacking Our Wiretaps, Doocey/KJP
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Milton targeting Florida
2. Helene recovery continues
3. 60 Minutes doing actual journalism?
4. All eyes on oil prices
All eyes on oil prices – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/10/07/crude-oil-price-today.html
5. China is hacking our wiretaps
China is hacking our wiretaps – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/u-s-wiretap-systems-targeted-in-china-linked-hack/ar-AA1rIZKx
6. Largest Indy City Budget Ever Passes With Bipartisan Opposition
Largest Indy City Budget Ever Passes With Bipartisan Opposition (wibc.com)
7. IndyCar partners with Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers for 2026 street race in Arlington
IndyCar partners with Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers for 2026 street race in Arlington | AP News
8. Peter Doocy holds KJP’s feet to the fire and she does not like it.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM