Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/8/24: Milton Headed Towards Florida, Helene Recovery, 60 Minutes Doing Journalism? Eyes on Oil, China Hacking Our Wiretaps, Doocey/KJP

Published on October 8, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Milton targeting Florida

Milton targeting Florida
Source: Getty

2. Helene recovery continues

Helene recovery continues
Source: Getty

3. 60 Minutes doing actual journalism?

60 Minutes doing actual journalism?
Source: Getty

4. All eyes on oil prices

All eyes on oil prices
Source: Getty

All eyes on oil prices – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/10/07/crude-oil-price-today.html

5. China is hacking our wiretaps

China is hacking our wiretaps
Source: Getty

China is hacking our wiretaps – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/u-s-wiretap-systems-targeted-in-china-linked-hack/ar-AA1rIZKx

6. Largest Indy City Budget Ever Passes With Bipartisan Opposition

Largest Indy City Budget Ever Passes With Bipartisan Opposition
Source: other

Largest Indy City Budget Ever Passes With Bipartisan Opposition (wibc.com)

7. IndyCar partners with Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers for 2026 street race in Arlington

IndyCar partners with Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers for 2026 street race in Arlington
Source: Getty

IndyCar partners with Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers for 2026 street race in Arlington | AP News

8. Peter Doocy holds KJP’s feet to the fire and she does not like it.

