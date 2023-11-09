We are BIG cover song fans! Musicians covering unexpected songs of a different genre can go so right (i.e. Whitney Houston covering Dolly’s I Will Always Love You,) but it can also go oh so very wrong…
AV Club posted what they believe are the best cover songs of all time. However, we don’t care about that as much as their recently released top 25 WORST covers of all time. Here are the top three!
Let us know what cover song you cringe at the most!
1. Mick Jagger & David Bowie – Dancing In The Street
At number one, not one but two 60/70s icons made the list as a duo. Bowie and Mick Jagger covered Martha & the Vandellas’ 1964 Motown classic “Dancing In The Street” in 1985. While Nigel thinks the cover itself isn’t too bad, he think the video may be the real reason behind it’s top rank at the WORST cover songs of all time.
2. Jessica Simpson – These Boots Are Made For Walkin’
This remake of Nancy Sinatra’s classic came about in 2005 when Jessica landed the role of Daisy Duke in the movie adaption of The Dukes of Hazzard. This movie could also make a top 25 WORST remake list.
3. Madonna- American Pie
The pop queen just didn’t hit the mark quite right covering Don McLean’s “American Pie,” according to AV Club.
4. NIGEL’S HONORARY MENTION : Celine Dion – You Shook Me All Night Long
Nigel’s pick for worst cover song is when the “Queen of Ballads” took on AC/DC. Like cereal and orange juice, somethings just don’t go together.