Ruining Your Favorite Bands
One of our favorite social media accounts is “There I Ruined It.” The genius behind the account takes your favorite song, band, or musician and creates a hilarious mash-up with a complete opposite song, band, or musician. These videos are like French fries dipped into a milkshake: two things that don’t belong together, but somehow just work! (Or sometimes doesn’t and is just soggy and disappointing.) Check out our favorites below! Let us know your favorite on Facebook or X
1. What Imagine Dragons Sounds Like To People Who Don't Like Imagine Dragons Music
2. Kermit The Frog "Covering" Snoop Dogg
3. What Red Hot Chili Peppers Sound Like To People Who Don't Like Red Hot Chili Peppers
4. Black Sabbath "Covering" John Denver
5. What Peal Jam Sounds Like To People Who Don't Like Pearl Jam
6. Hank Williams "Covering" Straight Outta Compton
7. What "Bro Country" Sounds Like To People Who Don't Like "Bro Country"
