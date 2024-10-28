Hits And Misses: Jonathan Taylor, DeForest Buckner Big In Returns

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. A game circled on the calendar ended in yet another important AFC South. What was the good and bad from the Colts (4-4) losing 23-20 to the Texans? Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. A game circled on the calendar ended in yet another important AFC South. What was the good and bad from the Colts (4-4) losing 23-20 to the Texans?

1. Hits: Jonathan Taylor, DeForest Buckner Source: Getty Jonathan Taylor, DeForest Buckner: The Colts got two of their best players back in the lineup on Sunday, and you saw that in Houston. Taylor (82% of snaps played) was over 100 rushing yards in creating several explosive run plays. And Buckner (61% of snaps played) was very disruptive in the pass rush game, something that’s been missing.

2. Hits: Downfield Josh Downs Source: Getty Downfield Josh Downs: We are used to Josh Downs positively impacting the receiving game, but mainly in the methodical nature. Sunday was big play ability from Downs, with some yards after catch and going up to make terrific plays at the moment of truth. This is another wrinkle to an already impressive skillset for Downs.

3. Hits: Pass Rush Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Pass Rush: When the Colts have played C.J. Stroud in his young career, they’ve routinely created good pressure. That was true again on Sunday. The Colts sacked Stroud twice and hit him a season-high 9 times. Honestly, that’s what makes the lack of playmaking on the back end so frustrating.

4. Misses: Passing Game Source: Getty Passing Game: For the second straight week, the entire passing offense falls into this area. The issues include creating separation, sound protection, making contested catches and inaccuracy/questionable decision making from Anthony Richardson. Of course, some of this falls on Shane Steichen, too.

5. Misses: Tight Ends Source: Getty Tight Ends: On “National tight end day” the Colts honored the position group with another extremely quiet afternoon of work. The Colts tight end group combined for 5 targets and just 1 catch in 77 snaps, with a drop from Will Mallory. It’s been such a putrid year of tight end production for the Colts, although this isn’t too much of a surprise

6. Misses: Secondary Playmaking Source: Getty Secondary Playmaking: During Sunday’s opening drive, the Colts got their hands on a pair of C.J. Stroud’s passes. Yet, despite one of the better pressure days this season, the Colts didn’t touch another Stroud pass the rest of the day, a 31-pass span.