Listen Live
Close
Sports

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2026

While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft.

Published on July 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

South Bend, IN - September.20.2025 - Notre Dame vs. Purdue
Source: Harry Figiel/ISI Photos / Getty

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2026

Every year with the help of the internet we come across some truly entertaining and amusing names of players who are playing college football this season.

From our list in 2025, some are graduated or moved on. Two names we will truly miss are Demon Clowney & Dude Person.

But in our new 2026 list below we have some new faces! Some of the players are freshman, or some players names have just been brought to the surface over the last year.

The names listed below have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts that consume the game at a high rate. Have you heard an announcer announce Tommy Running Rabbit’s name on live tv yet?

Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college football but we know we have the most accurate list and the best for your entertainment!

While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.

Check out our list of Funniest College Football Player Names of 2026 below!

RELATED | 50 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names

RELATED | The 25 Toughest College Football Stadiums To Play At

RELATED | 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

1. Prayer Young-Blackgoat – Linebacker – Arizona State

A person wearing a black Adidas cap and maroon Arizona State University jersey, with curly hair and tattoos.
Source: N/A / Arizona State Athletics

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

2. Noble Young-Blackgoat – Linebacker – Northern Arizona

A smiling young man wearing a navy blue polo shirt with the "NAU" logo.
Source: Northern Arizona Athletics

Year: Sophomore

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

3. Tommy Running Rabbit – Running Back – Montana

A smiling young man wearing a maroon jersey with "MONTANA" printed on it.
Source: Montana Athletics

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

4. Da’Realyst Clark – Wide Receiver – Kent State

Da'Realyst Clark - Wide Receiver - Kent State
Source: Kent State Athletics

Year: Senior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

5. Rocky Beers – Tight End – Ohklahoma

Headshot of a smiling man with curly dark hair wearing a suit and red tie.
Source: N/A / Ohklahoma Athletics

Year: Redshirt Senior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

6. Blazen Lono-Wong – DL – Arizona State

Blazen Lono-Wong - DL – Arizona State
Source: Sun Devil Athletics

Year: Redshirt Junior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

7. Legend Journey – Defensive End – California

Headshot of a young African American man wearing a navy blue suit and yellow and navy striped tie.
Source: N/A / California Athletics

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

8. Moh Bility – WR – Rice

Moh Bility - WR - Rice
Source: Rice Athletics

Year: Redshirt Junior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

9. Noah Knigga – Linebacker – Easter Michigan University

Portrait of a young man in a suit and tie.
Source: Eastern Michigan Athletics

Year: Sophomore

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

10. Nitro Tuggle – Wide Receiver – South Carolina

A smiling young man with dreadlocks wearing a black suit and tie.
Source: N/A / South Carolina Athletics

Year: Junior

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

11. Grant Beerman – LB – Illinois

Grant Beerman - LB - Illinois
Source: Illinois Athletics

Year: Sophomore

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

12. Sirr Bible – Linebacker – San Jose State

A close-up portrait of a young Black man with dreadlocks wearing a blue and yellow sports jersey.
Source: N/A / San Jose State Athletics

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

13. Deuce Knight – Quarterback – Ole Miss

Headshot of a young Black man wearing a red sports jersey.
Source: N/A / Ole Miss Athletics

Year: Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

14. King Large – OL – Missouri State

A smiling man wearing a suit and glasses.
Source: N/A / Missouri State Athletics

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

15. Hannes Hammer – OL – UCONN

Headshot of a young man with short brown hair wearing a navy blue polo shirt.
Source: N/A / UConn Athletics

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2026 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A man speaking at a podium with the text "Make Indiana Salty Again" displayed on a banner behind him.
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Left Loses Its Head After Braun Ends Indiana Discrimination

A large, ornate Tudor-style mansion surrounded by lush, verdant gardens and a swimming pool in the foreground.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Historic $7.9M ‘Lane’s End’ Estate Hits Indianapolis Market

Braun Bill
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun

Junior soccer players practicing outside on a bright sunny day. Active lifestyle for kids.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Bargersville Youth Soccer Skipped Coach Background Checks

The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

More Indiana Schools Could Move to Four-Day Weeks

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Senator Chuck Schumer speaks at the Back the Thrive Agenda press conference at the Longworth Office Building on September 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Green New Deal Network)
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Did Sen. Schumer Break Wind on the Senate Floor?

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Much Of Fishers Crime Is Coming From Marion County

Local News
Garth Brooks In Concert - Philadelphia, PA
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Garth Brooks Adds More Indy Shows for Arena Tour

Taco Bell Being Investigated As Possible Link To Cyclosporiasis Outbreak
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Taco Bell Lettuce Blamed in Illness Outbreak

School Bus Theft
Local  |  Staff

Beech Grove Buses Hit by Catalytic Converter Thefts Again

Crime Scene
Local  |  Staff

Person Killed in Crash on Indy’s Northwest Side

Homeless Man
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Fort Wayne Acts After Indy Homeless Drop-Offs

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Law Shuts Down I-465 Variable Speed Signs

Air Quality In Toronto Ranked Worst In World Due To Wildfire Smoke
Weather  |  Jarett Lewis

Knozone Action Day in Indiana Called Friday Due to Canada Wildfires

Headshot of a man with a beard wearing a black shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Texas Sex Offender Arrested for Rape of 2 Children in Delaware County

Illinois v Purdue
Local  |  Staff

Purdue Ranks 2nd in Study of America’s Best Value Public Universities

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Three SUVs Stolen from IU Indy Parking Lots

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Dog Found Dead in Backyard During Extreme Heat, say Danville Police

A man in a suit standing at a podium and speaking into a microphone at an outdoor event, with a banner behind him displaying the name "Benjamin Harrison".
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hogsett Vetoes Wheel Tax Proposal Passed by Indy City-County Council

A map showing major heat risk levels across Indiana for Thursday, July 16, 2026. The map indicates areas of extreme, major, moderate, and little/no heat risk.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Central Indiana Under Heat Advisory as Temperatures Climb

A wooden sign hanging on a building that reads "Mineshaft Saloon".
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Tax Case: Judge Says Prosecutors Broke Law

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close