Source: Harry Figiel/ISI Photos / Getty

Every year with the help of the internet we come across some truly entertaining and amusing names of players who are playing college football this season.

From our list in 2025, some are graduated or moved on. Two names we will truly miss are Demon Clowney & Dude Person.

But in our new 2026 list below we have some new faces! Some of the players are freshman, or some players names have just been brought to the surface over the last year.

The names listed below have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts that consume the game at a high rate. Have you heard an announcer announce Tommy Running Rabbit’s name on live tv yet?

Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college football but we know we have the most accurate list and the best for your entertainment!

While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.

Check out our list of Funniest College Football Player Names of 2026 below!

RELATED | 50 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names

RELATED | The 25 Toughest College Football Stadiums To Play At

RELATED | 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

1. Prayer Young-Blackgoat – Linebacker – Arizona State

Source: N/A / Arizona State Athletics

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile