Famous Legal Fights Between Bands

Published on August 26, 2025

Former Police bandmates Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland have filed a lawsuit in London’s High Court against Sting (Gordon Sumner) and his publishing company, claiming millions in missing royalties.

The dispute centers on songwriting credit and payments for the band’s 1983 hit “Every Breath You Take,” which continues to earn Sting an estimated £550,000 annually. Summers and Copeland argue they were never properly credited or compensated, despite their creative contributions. Attempts at an out-of-court settlement reportedly failed, prompting the legal action.

Related Stories

Sting’s camp has denied that the case is specifically about that song but has not elaborated further. The lawsuit highlights long-running tensions within the band, which split in the mid-1980s after achieving worldwide success and only briefly reunited for a tour in 2007–2008.

There have been numerous cases in music history where musicians have sued their bandmates. Here is a list of other bands that got caught up in legal drama:

 

1. The Beatles

The Beatles Speaking At The Warwick Hotel Source:Getty

Paul McCartney sued the other members (and their company, Apple Corps) in 1970 to dissolve the band’s business partnership. George Harrison was also sued by the others over his solo hit “My Sweet Lord” (for plagiarism, not internal royalties, but still tied up in Beatles-related publishing drama).

2. The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys. Source:Getty

Mike Love sued Brian Wilson in the 1990s for songwriting credit and royalties on over 30 songs, claiming he was unfairly excluded. He won millions.

3. Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd At Madison Square Garden Source:Getty

Roger Waters sued the remaining members in the 1980s after leaving the band, attempting to prevent them from using the Pink Floyd name and material without him. Royalties and rights to the band’s name were central.

4. The Doors

The Doors arrive in the UK Source:Getty

Drummer John Densmore sued Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger in the 2000s to stop them from touring as The Doors of the 21st Century and to secure his share of royalties.

5. Creedence Clearwater Revival

1968, Los Angeles, Creedence Clearwater Revival Source:Getty

Tom Fogerty and other members sued John Fogerty over unpaid royalties and control of the band’s catalog. John was also sued later by the band’s former label for allegedly plagiarizing himself.

