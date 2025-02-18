Every Player The Colts Have Franchise Tagged

From February 18

th

through March 4

th

, NFL teams are able to place the franchise tag on their players.

This year figures to be fairly quiet, and that looks to be especially true for the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts under Chris Ballard have only used the tag once, and that player ultimately didn’t end up playing on it, as he and the Colts reached a deal on an extension before the season began. Even before Ballard, the Colts haven’t made a habit of using the tag.

Here is every player the Colts have used the franchise tag on: