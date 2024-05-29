Craziest Hot Mic Moments

Imagine talking about someone behind their back, only for that person to be standing right behind you. Now imagine that moment was amplified for the world to hear…

“Hot mic” moments are infamous in the broadcasting world and nobody wants to have one. It’s a moment where the person thought or assumed their microphone was on mute/off, so they say something a bit more casual to the people around them. Usually the comments are sarcastic, vulgar, rude (after all they think they are in a safe space,) but SUPRISE the microphone caught the whole conversation!

The most recent victim to the “hot mic” was a high school sports announcer in Kansas.

During halftime of a local high school girls soccer tournament, the sports announcer was heard on the PA making some uncomfortable remarks.

The man started off commenting on how terrible the young athletes were, “My mind kind of flicked the ‘kill-me-now switch’ at about 30 minutes in.”

He then went on to talk about one of the moms in the crowd, “F— yeah, baby. Up top, baby. The one that’s facing us? See if she can tear it the f— off. I can’t see the legs, but I can feel the a– from here.”

Right before he was supposed to start announcing again, he very ironically told the crew “This conversation never happened, by the way. We’d get in trouble.”

Yeah… the crew along with the hundreds of people in the stands will keep your secret safe.

Not surprisingly, the man doesn’t have to worry about another mic slip-up anytime soon.

This announcer was certainly not the first to be caught on a “hot mic.”

From serious breaking news, idiot politicians, to hilarious toilet humor, let’s take a look at some of the craziest ‘oops’ moments in broadcasting history!