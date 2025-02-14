6 Indy Sports Valentines Day Cards You Will Love

Forget roses and chocolates—this Valentine’s Day, it’s all about pitches, passes, and slam dunks!

Whether you’re huddling with your closest pals or throwing love like a touchdown pass, Indy Sports-themed Valentine’s Day cards are the MVP of heartfelt (and hilarious) gestures you needed today.

It’s the world’s greatest reminder that Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be all mushy—or even serious.

Have a friend who’s a Pacers diehard? Gift them a card with Myles Turner on it or Tyrese Haliburton!

Valentine’s Day is about sharing the love, and what better way to do that than combining it with your shared passion for sports?

These lighthearted cards will score points with any friend, teammate, or diehard sports fan you know.

Puns, players, and a little competition—it’s the Hoosier way of saying “I appreciate you.”

Take a look at 6 Indy Sports Valentines Day Cards You Will Love.