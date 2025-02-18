25 Photos Of Top Female Sports Media Personality, Taylor Rooks

Taylor Rooks has become a household name in sports media, blending beauty, charisma, and sharp journalistic skills to deliver some of the most compelling interviews in the industry.

At just 32 years old Rooks’ career trajectory has been nothing short of stellar.

She attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she majored in broadcast journalism and began her foray into sports reporting by covering basketball and football recruiting for Scout.com.

Her ability to break major stories early in her career hinted at the greatness to come.

Rooks launched her professional career as an on-air host for the Big Ten Network and later took on roles at SportsNet New York and CBS Sports Network.

Today, she shines on platforms such as Bleacher Report, TNT, and Amazon Prime Video.

She has become a defining face of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and has hosted her own interview series, Take It There With Taylor Rooks, which is lauded for its insightful and often candid conversations with some of the biggest names in sports.

Known for her natural style and magnetic presence, Rooks has successfully carved out a unique space where athletes feel comfortable opening up about their lives beyond the game.

From interviews inside the NBA bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic to her viral sit-downs with stars like Candace Parker and DeMar DeRozan, Rooks proves time and again her ability to connect deeply with her subjects.

Her career is marked by accolades, including an Emmy nomination, and her influence extends beyond traditional sports journalism.

Rooks’ popularity on social media platforms like Instagram (where she has over 800,000 followers) demonstrates her cultural influence, as she shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of her work, fitness routines, and passion for fashion.

With her poised yet approachable nature, Rooks is celebrated as much for her on-screen presence as for her thoughtful work.

Take a look below at 25 Photos Of Top Female Sports Media Personality, Taylor Rooks.